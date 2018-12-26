Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Works at full speed
Fuller (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Fuller missed Week 16's game versus the Seahawks. The Chiefs secondary is one of the worst in the league, but it struggles even more without Fuller in the fold. The third-year pro has 70 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions this season. The Chiefs still have work to do to secure a No. 1 seed, so the team doesn't have an incentive to sit Fuller for purely precautionary measures.
