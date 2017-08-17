Play

Acker (groin) played a team-high 41 snaps at cornerback in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the 49ers.

Acker left practice with a groin injury back in June, but it appears as though he's back to full strength after putting together a solid outing to kick off the preseason. While Acker did take the most snaps, he'll likely still be fighting for a depth spot at cornerback for the rest of training camp.

