Walker rushed 18 times for 70 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for three yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Dolphins.

Walker recorded a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game for the second time in three outings as a member of the Chiefs. He capped Kansas City's opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown run just 2:06 into the game before adding a five-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Walker has racked up 76 touches while thriving in a workhorse role for his new team heading into a Week 4 road tilt in Vegas.