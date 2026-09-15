Walker rushed 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of six targets for 18 yards and another score in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday night.

Walker paid immediate dividends in his Chiefs regular-season debut, finding the end zone via a fourth-down, 60-yard run around left end early in the third quarter before adding a nifty two-yard scoring grab on a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes within the first minute of the final period. Walker also rattled off productive gains on the ground throughout, as he still averaged 5.1 yards per carry on the 22 other rush attempts he logged outside of his explosive scoring scamper. Walker will have a tall order trying to improve on Monday night's career-best rushing yardage tally, but a Week 2 home matchup Sunday night against a Colts defense that was gashed repeatedly by the Ravens' Derrick Henry in Week 1 affords Kansas City's new star back an exceedingly bright outlook.