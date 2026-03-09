Walker is set to sign with the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

On the heels of his MVP effort in Super Bowl LX, Walker is slated to move on to Kansas City, where he'll immediately slot in as the Chiefs' top backfield option. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, who paced the team's backfield in 2025, are headed to free agency, so who will work behind Walker this coming season remains to be seen. With star QB Patrick Mahomes bouncing back from a major knee injury that he sustained in mid-December, Walker figures to be a focal point of Kansas City's offense out of the gate in 2026. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Walker is getting a three-year deal from the Chiefs worth up to $45 million, including $28.7 million fully guaranteed.