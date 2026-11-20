Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Walker (groin) "most likely" won't be available Sunday against the Cardinals, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Walker showed up at the Chiefs' facilities last Friday with a tight groin and eventually was ruled out for this past Sunday's game in Atlanta. With no practice reps to speak of yet during Week 11 prep, he appears to be trending toward another absence this Sunday, which again will thrust rookie Emmett Johnson into a workhorse role out of Kansas City's backfield.