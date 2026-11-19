Walker (groin) did not practice Thursday.

Walker is looking extremely unlikely to play Sunday against a Cardinals team that Kansas City should handle with ease at home. The Chiefs have a quick Week 12 turnaround against the Bills on Thanksgiving, and it may make sense to let Walker rest for another week in preparation for that contest, especially after rookie Emmett Johnson showed in Week 10 against Atlanta that he's more than capable of carrying the torch in the backfield. Fantasy players need to be prepared to be without Walker for at least one more week.