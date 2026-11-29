Walker (groin) participated in Sunday's practice, according to Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star.

Walker has missed the Chiefs' last three games with a groin issue, but his presence on the practice field Sunday is encouraging context ahead of Thursday night's game against the Rams. Per Sweeney, the Chiefs have a regular practice schedule this week, running Sunday to Tuesday. However, the team's first official Week 13 injury report won't arrive until Monday, at which point Walker's participation level in the preceding session will be known.