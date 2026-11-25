The Chiefs ruled out Walker (groin) for Thursday's game against the Bills.

Though Walker was able to log a limited practice Tuesday, he was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and will wind up missing a third straight contest while he continues to nurse a sore groin. With Walker sidelined, rookie Emmett Johnson is set for another turn as the Chiefs' lead back, with Jaydn Ott serving as his top backup and Nate Carter a possible practice-squad elevation. Given that the Chiefs on are on a short week, Walker -- who last saw game action Nov. 8 -- will have added time to heal before the team's next contest Dec. 3 against the Rams.