Walker carried the ball 21 times for 69 yards and caught four of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Broncos.

The star running back was held below 100 scrimmage yards for a second straight game, but Walker watched his rookie backup, Emmett Johnson, erupt for a 5-128-1 line on five targets and take his only carry for 15 yards. Walker is still the clear No. 1 in the Kansas City backfield, but Johnson may have earned more consistent work with Sunday's impressive effort -- touches which might come at Walker's expense. He'll head into a Week 9 meeting with the Jets second in the race for the NFL rushing crown with 770 yards, just behind Bijan Robinson's 780.