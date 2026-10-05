Walker rushed 22 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Walker's two touchdowns came just 19 seconds apart in the fourth quarter, as he gave Kansas City the lead with a two-yard touchdown run and added a 22-yard touchdown run to create some breathing room after the Raiders fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The free-agent addition has paid immediate dividends for his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards and six total touchdowns through four games with the Chiefs. Walker has handled heavy workloads early in the season and will have a chance to rest up during a Week 5 bye before the 4-0 Chiefs host the Chargers in Week 6.