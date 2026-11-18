Walker (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Walker was sidelined for this past weekend's game against the Falcons, and in his absence rookie Emmett Johnson turned in an impressive performance. With a 'DNP' on Wednesday set to go in the books, Walker now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN previously reported that Walker's groin issue was minor and that the running back was trending toward being available in Week 11. Meanwhile, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site relays that coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Walker is "feeling a lot better" and that the team plans to see how it goes for him over the course of the week. That said, with the 7-2 Chiefs looking at a favorable matchup versus 3-7 Arizona, it's plausible that the team will elect to err on the side of caution with Walker with a short week on the horizon, due to Kansas City's Thanksgiving Night contest against Buffalo on Nov. 26.