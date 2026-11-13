Walker (groin) sat out Friday's practice due to groin tightness, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Per McDowell, coach Andy Reid noted of Walker on Friday, "we'll see how he feels through this afternoon, with rehab, and through tomorrow." Based on this report, there's a good chance Walker will be deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. If he ends up limited or out this weekend, the door would be open for rookie Emmett Johnson to step into an expanded role in Week 10.