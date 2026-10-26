Walker rushed 14 times for 36 yards while catching four of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Walker was held in check by his former team after recording at least 70 rushing yards in each of his first five games with the Chiefs. The MVP of Super LX with Seattle entered play Sunday leading the league with 665 rushing yards on 6.3 yards per carry in the 2026 regular season, but he mustered just 2.6 YPC in by far his quietest performance of the season against a Seahawks defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rushing performance since Week 8 of the 2024 regular season. Walker has a nice bounce-back opportunity in a Week 8 road clash with the Broncos, against whom he generated 191 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns in the season opener.