The Chiefs listed Walker (groin) as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

After he had been listed as a non-participant on five straight injury reports and missed two games along the way, Walker was able to take a step forward Tuesday as he works his way back from a sore groin. Per Nate Taylor of ESPN.com, head coach Andy Reid said prior to the session that Walker was "feeling pretty good," while noting that Tuesday's practice would be important in deciding whether the running back suits up Thursday versus the Bills. Though Walker will reclaim a starting role if he ultimately gets cleared to play Thanksgiving Day, he could wind up ceding more snaps and touches to rookie Emmett Johnson, who shined as the Chiefs' lead back over the past two weeks.