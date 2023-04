The Chiefs selected Coburn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

Koburn is a big, stout interior defensive line prospect at 6-foot-1 and 332 pounds. With Brandon Williams gone, Coburn can step in as a space-eating presence alongside Chris Jones. At Texas, Coburn racked up 14 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 45 career starts.