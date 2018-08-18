Williams rushed for 23 yards on eight carries to go along with four catches on five targets for 27 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Falcons.

In his return from a head injury that knocked him out of the Chiefs' preseason opener last Thursday, Williams led the team in rushing versus Atlanta despite averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. Williams' versatility was on display as he battles for a reserve role at running back behind Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware (knee).