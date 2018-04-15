Chiefs' Kerwynn Williams: Set to sign with Kansas City
Williams is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams joins a crowded Kansas City backfield that is headed by Kareem Hunt and at least for now also includes Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Akeem Hunt. The 26-year-old logged a career-high 120 carries for 426 yards and TD to go along with 10 catches for 93 yards in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017, but in his new context, Williams' path to touches is unclear in the absence of future roster trimming/fellow running back injuries.
More News
-
Kerwynn Williams: Visiting with Chiefs•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Sets career highs in most categories•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Playing Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Notches 65 yards from scrimmage•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...