Chiefs' Kerwynn Williams: Set to sign with Kansas City

Williams is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams joins a crowded Kansas City backfield that is headed by Kareem Hunt and at least for now also includes Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Akeem Hunt. The 26-year-old logged a career-high 120 carries for 426 yards and TD to go along with 10 catches for 93 yards in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017, but in his new context, Williams' path to touches is unclear in the absence of future roster trimming/fellow running back injuries.