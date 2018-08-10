Chiefs' Kerwynn Williams: Suffers head injury

Williams was knocked out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons with a head injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The exact severity of the issue hasn't been revealed, but Williams has likely gone through the concussion protocol to check if that is in play. Despite appearing in all 16 games last season for the Chiefs, Williams has a less than firm grasp on a 53-man roster spot with Kansas City. An extended absence wouldn't work in his favor, but getting healthy is certainly the first priority.