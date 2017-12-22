Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Full participant Thursday
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Pierre-Louis suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Chargers, which forced him to sit out of practice Wednesday. However, given his full workload Thursday, the reserve linebacker should be cleared for Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins, when he will likely return to his rotational role on defense.
