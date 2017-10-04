Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Looks good in practice
Pierre-Louis (groin) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
It was a speedy return to the gridiron for Pierre-Louis following the injury he sustained in Monday's game against Washington. Based on his full availability, it seems that substantial evidence that points to him playing Sunday.
