Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable for Monday
Pierre-Louis (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Pierre-Louis was never more than a limited participant this week and even sat out Friday's practice. The 25-year-old's absence wouldn't see much of a change in Kansas City's defensive plans, but he is routinely a major contributor on special teams.
