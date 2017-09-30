Play

Pierre-Louis (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Pierre-Louis was never more than a limited participant this week and even sat out Friday's practice. The 25-year-old's absence wouldn't see much of a change in Kansas City's defensive plans, but he is routinely a major contributor on special teams.

