Pierre-Louis (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt versus the Chargers.

Pierre-Louis had a limited practice Wednesday sandwiched between too full workloads, so his questionable designation could be a little cautious. Terrance Smith and Ramik Wilson figure to be in line for extra reps providing depth at linebacker should Pierre-Louis not be able to go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop