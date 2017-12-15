Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable Saturday
Pierre-Louis (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt versus the Chargers.
Pierre-Louis had a limited practice Wednesday sandwiched between too full workloads, so his questionable designation could be a little cautious. Terrance Smith and Ramik Wilson figure to be in line for extra reps providing depth at linebacker should Pierre-Louis not be able to go.
