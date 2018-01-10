Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Racks up 41 tackles in 2017
Pierre-Louis finished the 2017 campaign with 41 tackles (31 solo) and two passes defensed across 14 games.
Pierre-Louis provided some rotational depth for the Chiefs and was effectively while splitting time on defense and special teams. His contract expires in March, but he should find work somewhere in 2018.
