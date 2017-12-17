Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Suffers shoulder injury Saturday
Pierre-Louis sustained a shoulder injury in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.
Prior to departing, Pierre-Louis produced three tackles and broke up a pass. The Chiefs should have more information regarding Pierre-Louis' health when the team resumes practicing Wednesday, but his potential absence Week 16 against the Dolphins would leave Kansas City without a key member of its inside-linebacker rotation.
