Pierre-Louis was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for D.J. Alexander on Friday.

Pierre-Louis played his first three seasons with the Seahawks. He tallied 12 tackles in 13 games last season. The 25-year-old will look for a fresh start with the Chiefs, and figures to compete for a role providing depth at linebacker during training camp.

