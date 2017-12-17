Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Will suit up Week 15
Pierre-Louis (quadriceps) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Pierre-Louis had a pair of full practices this week, so his availability Saturday is fairly unsurprising. The 26-year-old should serve as a rotational inside linebacker for the Chiefs in Week 15.
