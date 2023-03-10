Saunders tallied a career-high 48 tackles (22 solo) and 3.5 sacks during the 2022 regular season.
Saunders' was operating in a contract year in 2022 and produced a career-best campaign at the right time. It remains to be seen where he will suit up in 2022, but he should have a home somewhere in 2023, even if it's not in KC.
More News
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Full participant at practice•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Officially sitting out Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Doubtful to play Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Leading tackler Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Good to go for AFC Championship•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Activated from injured reserve•