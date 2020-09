Saunders (elbow) is out for the remainder Thursday's game against the Texans.

Saunders appeared to suffer a serious arm injury in the first quarter, laying on the ground in pain. The good news for Saunders is that he'll have 10 days to recover before Week 2. As long as Saunders is out, Tershawn Wharton should be in line for an uptick in depth snaps.