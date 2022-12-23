Saunders (illness) is considered doubtful to take the field against Seattle on Saturday.
Saunders missed all three practices this week due to a illness, putting his availability Sunday in serious doubt. The fourth-year pro played half of the Chiefs' defensive snaps for the first time this season last week against Houston, and his playing time could be absorbed by Brandon Williams if he's unable to go Saturday.
