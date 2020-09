The Chiefs expect Saunders to be out a month as he works to recover from a dislocated elbow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Saunders suffered the injury during Kansas City's season-opening win over the Texans. The second-year pro avoided any fractures and won't need surgery, so he shouldn't face many additional hurdles as he works toward a mid-October return. In the meantime, Tershawn Wharton stands to handle increased defensive snaps.