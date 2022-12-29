Saunders logged a full workload at the Chiefs' Wednesday practice.
Saunders is coming off a one-game absence due to an illness, but it looks like he is over the issue. He appears on track to take on his usual role at defensive tackle assuming his health remains up to par throughout the week.
