Saunders logged six tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win versus Tennessee.
Saunders led the Chiefs in tackles despite playing just 18 defensive snaps against the Titans. The rotational defensive lineman also sacked quarterback Malik Willis for a 12-yard loss in overtime, marking his second tackle on Tennessee's final drive of the game. Saunders has now recorded more than three tackles just twice this season, so he'll likely see his production come back down to earth this Sunday against the Jaguars.
