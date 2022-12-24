Saunders (illness) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Seahawks.

Saunders will miss his first game of the year after failing to practice Week 16 due to an illness. The 26-year-old has recorded 43 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended while playing a prominent role alongside star defensive tackle Chris Jones this season. With Saunders sidelined, Derrick Nnadi and Brandon Williams will likely see increased usage against Seattle.