Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Picked up by KC
The Chiefs selected Saunders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 84th overall.
The Western Illinois product was not held back by his small-school background as he still managed to hear his name called on Day 2. Saunders has a stout build at 6-foot and 324 pounds with impressive suddenness off the ball. He made a name for himself with an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, showing that he can hang with upper-tier talent. He'll slot in behind Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones in the middle of Kansas City's line.
