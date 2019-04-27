The Chiefs selected Saunders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

The Western Illinois product was not held back by his small-school background as he still managed to hear his name called on Day 2. Saunders has a stout build at 6-foot and 324 pounds with impressive suddenness off the ball. He made a name for himself with an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, showing that he can hang with upper-tier talent. He'll slot in behind Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones in the middle of Kansas City's line.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
  • david-montgomery-iowa-state-football.jpg

    Day 2 RB prospects

    After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...

  • irv-smith-jr.jpg

    Day 2 TE prospects

    After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...

  • drew-lock-missouri.jpg

    Day 2 QB prospects

    After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...