Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Placed on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
Chiefs placed Saunders (elbow) on injured reserve Saturday.
Saunders is expected to be sidelined for a month due to a dislocated elbow, so this decision was inevitable. He will be available to return from IR after three weeks. While he is sidelined, look for Tershawn Wharton to see an uptick in defensive snaps.
