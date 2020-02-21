Play

Saunders notched 22 tackles (13 solo), one sack and one defended pass across 12 regular-season contests in 2019.

Saunders also had three tackles across three postseason appearances. After sitting out the first four contests of the regular season, the Western Illinois product managed to carve out a consistent depth role behind Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi in the middle of Kansas City's defensive line. He'll now work to further his development over the offseason.

