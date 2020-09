Saunders left Thursday's game against the Texans with an arm injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Saunders suffered the injury in the first quarter, as it appeared to be serious, as he was holding his arm in pain. The injury could be serious, as the Western Illinois product went back to the locker room. As long as Saunders is out, Tershawn Wharton could be in line for an uptick in depth snaps.