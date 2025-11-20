Suamataia (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Suamataia is handling practice reps for the first time as he progresses through the concussion protocol. He'll need to gain full clearance, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible to return to the starting lineup. If Suamataia can upgrade to full reps Friday, it will bode well for his chances of being cleared for Sunday's game against the Colts.