The Chiefs selected Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

The BYU product started full seasons at right and left tackle in Provo, showing versatility to be plugged in at either spot. Suamataia is regarded as a good athlete with the requisite size to stay at tackle in the NFL. The Chiefs have Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris as their starting tackles, and with Morris playing just 323 snaps last season, it's possible Brigham Young's Suamataia will compete for the starting job protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside as early as this year.