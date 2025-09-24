Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Back at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fulton (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Fulton did not practice last week before sitting out against the Giants with an ankle injury, but it now appears he could be on track to return to game action soon. He'll probably need to participate fully in practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Won't play in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Officially done for day•
-
Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Unlikely to return vs. Philadelphia•
-
Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Tallies five stops•
-
Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Back at practice•
-
Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Dealing with knee injury•