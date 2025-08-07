Fulton (knee) was reinstated from the active/PUP list Thursday and was a limited participant in practice, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fulton started training camp on the PUP list due to a knee injury, but he was able to pass his physical and cleared to practice Thursday, though he was limited to individual drills. The sixth-year corner out of LSU is a longshot to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, but he could ramp up his activity enough to be available for the Chiefs' second exhibition game against the Seahawks on Aug. 15. Fulton signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chiefs in March and is slated to start at outside corner opposite Trent McDuffie.