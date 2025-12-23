Fulton recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Chiefs' loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Sunday marked Fulton's first significant defensive action of the season after he played a combined 29 snaps across his first five appearances of 2025. He dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the season but was a healthy inactive multiple times. With Trent McDuffie (knee) inactive against Tennessee, Fulton played 63 percent of the defensive snaps.