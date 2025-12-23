default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fulton recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Chiefs' loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Sunday marked Fulton's first significant defensive action of the season after he played a combined 29 snaps across his first five appearances of 2025. He dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the season but was a healthy inactive multiple times. With Trent McDuffie (knee) inactive against Tennessee, Fulton played 63 percent of the defensive snaps.

More News