Fulton (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Fulton missed the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Giants due to an ankle injury sustained the game prior, but he's got a chance to play Sunday after practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week. If Fulton is able to play in Week 4, he'd likely serve as one of Kansas City's top reserve corners. If not, Josh Williams is projected to see increased defensive work.