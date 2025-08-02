Fulton (knee) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Fulton opened training camp on the active/PUP list with what was reported at the time as an undisclosed injury. He'll be eligible to return to practice and play in the preseason at any point once he's fully recovered from his knee injury. Fulton is expected to compete for a starting role at corner, but in his absence, Nohl Williams, Chamarri Conner and Jaylen Watson will continue to get more reps with the first-team defense.