Fulton (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Fulton has been sidelined for Kansas City's last two games due to an ankle injury that he picked up in a Week 2 loss to Philadelphia. Fulton would put himself in a good spot to return against the Jaguars in Monday if he were to practice in full Thursday or Friday. The 2020 second-rounder has just one solo tackle through the first two games of his Chiefs career.