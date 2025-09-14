default-cbs-image
Fulton (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Fulton was tagged as doubtful to return after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, and the 2020 second-rounder will be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest. Nohl Williams will work in rotation with starters Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie due to Fulton's injury.

