Fulton (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Chiefs on Sunday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Fulton will open training camp on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury, but he's eligible to return to practice and play at any point in the preseason. Then 26-year-old signed with Kansas City in the offseason after posting a career-high 51 total tackles (39 solo), while also adding seven passes defensed, including an interception, over 15 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2024. Once healthy, Fulton is expected to compete for a starting cornerback role with the Chiefs in 2025.