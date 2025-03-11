Fulton agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Fulton rejuvenated his career in his lone year with the Chargers last season turning into arguably one of Los Angeles' best secondary pieces. The 26-year-old then parlayed that into a significant deal with the Chiefs that includes $15 million guaranteed with an upside to $20.5 million. Fulton has played as a boundary corner essentially his entire career, but with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson already firmly set in their spots, it's possible the new addition could be utilized all around Kansas City's secondary.