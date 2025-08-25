Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Tallies five stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fulton recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Friday's 29-27 preseason loss to the Bears.
Fulton dealt with a knee injury early in camp but returned to practice Aug. 7. He suited up in his first preseason game Friday and played 46 defensive snaps. It's unclear whether his significant playing time was to knock off rust ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Chargers, or if it signifies Fulton losing ground on the cornerback depth chart.
